Conversation Series Finale: Impact of Police Violence on Black Communities

Black Lives Matter Event
  • Date/time: July 28th

Join us July 28, 2023 at 8am – 2pm – “Where Talk Becomes Actions & Actions Become Change”

The final community conversation series is about the impact that police violence has on mental health within our black communities in Cleveland.
This conversation provides a space for Black individuals in Cleveland who have been impacted by police violence.

