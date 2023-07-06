Conversation Series Finale: Impact of Police Violence on Black Communities

- Date/time: July 28th
REGISTER HERE!
Join us July 28, 2023 at 8am – 2pm – “Where Talk Becomes Actions & Actions Become Change”
The final community conversation series is about the impact that police violence has on mental health within our black communities in Cleveland.
This conversation provides a space for Black individuals in Cleveland who have been impacted by police violence.
