Do Something Day 2024! Register Here

Do Something Day 2024
  • Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
Source: R1 / General

To honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., City Year Cleveland and 93.1 WZAK will spend Monday, January 15th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. serving the Greater Cleveland Community.

Join us to spend the morning in service with one of our nonprofit partners: Shoes and Clothes For Kids, Goods Bank NEO, and First Baptist Church Of Greater Cleveland. Then join us at 1 p.m. as we gather for lunch and a discussion across generations – a guided conversation that fosters a sense of constructive action, civic participation, and belonging in our community. 

Registration for this event is free but space is limited! Register below!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

 

