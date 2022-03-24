Back To Events

EmpowerOne 2022 with Ohio Housing Finance Agency: A Virtual Housing Event

EmpowerOne Virtual Fair 2022
  • Date/time: April 21st, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: wzakcelveland.com or any of Radio One's Facebook Pages
Are you ready to buy a home? But don’t know where to start….Radio One Cleveland & The Ohio Housing Finance Agency presents EmpowerONE: Housing Seminar. Thursday, APRIL 21nd @ 6 pm on Facebook live.   This event is designed to educate first-time homebuyers on how they can own a home for less than they pay in rent, featuring presentations by The Ohio Housing Finance Agency and Hosted by RoDigga and Bijou Star. This is a free virtual event and you have the chance to win prizes including gift cards and more. Don’t miss out! Get the tools you’ll need to purchase your first home and find out how you could be eligible for down payment and closing cost assistance with The Ohio Housing Finance Agency. EmpowerONE Housing seminar Thursday, April 21st@ at 6 pm.

