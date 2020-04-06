Back To Events

EmpowerOne with Ohio Housing Finance Agency: A Virtual Housing Event

Add to Calendar
EmpowerONE OHFA Virtual Housing Event 2020
  • Date/time: May 16th, 10:00am to 12:00pm

We understand that times are tough right now… things feel uncertain… and finances are an issue for many. Join Z 107.9 and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for Empower One, a Facebook Live Housing event Saturday, May 16th at 10 am. Interested in learning about homeownership? Want to know what help is out there? This online event will educate potential first-time homebuyers on how you can own a home for less than you pay in rent… There will be vendors and presentations by our special sponsors: the Cleveland Realtist Association, Third Federal Savings and Loan and The Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Be sure to tune in Saturday, May 16th at 10am for your chance to win your share of $1,000! We’re also giving away a flat screen TV, washer and dryer, a brand new sectional and more. Don’t miss out! Get the tools you’ll need, and find out how you could qualify for help with your down payment and closing costs from The Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

EmpowerONE OHFA Virtual Housing Event 2020

Source: Radio One Cleveland / iOne Digital

To learn more about home-ownership, click here!

To learn more about the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, click here!

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 60 mins ago
04.06.20
9 items
9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight…
 1 hour ago
04.06.20
17 itemsMBK's R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge - November 10, 2003
Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered…
 4 hours ago
04.06.20
Can You Really Grow Your Hair Longer With…
 5 hours ago
04.06.20
Exclusives
Close