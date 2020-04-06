EmpowerOne with Ohio Housing Finance Agency: A Virtual Housing Event

- Date/time: May 16th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
We understand that times are tough right now… things feel uncertain… and finances are an issue for many. Join Z 107.9 and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for Empower One, a Facebook Live Housing event Saturday, May 16th at 10 am. Interested in learning about homeownership? Want to know what help is out there? This online event will educate potential first-time homebuyers on how you can own a home for less than you pay in rent… There will be vendors and presentations by our special sponsors: the Cleveland Realtist Association, Third Federal Savings and Loan and The Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Be sure to tune in Saturday, May 16th at 10am for your chance to win your share of $1,000! We’re also giving away a flat screen TV, washer and dryer, a brand new sectional and more. Don’t miss out! Get the tools you’ll need, and find out how you could qualify for help with your down payment and closing costs from The Ohio Housing Finance Agency.
