The D.L. Hughley Weekend Show

The D.L. Hughley Show is a daily entertainment afternoon drive program hosted by one of the brightest comedic minds of our time.Easily connecting with today’s Urban adults through great music and lively conversations, D.L.’s unique mix of comedy and social consciousness takes listeners on an entertaining ride of no holds barred conversations that are authentic and enlightening.

• Four hours of thought-provoking content, music and dynamite dialogue

• PPM friendly format with features that drive appointment tune-in and create listener loyalty

• Localization opportunities that provide maximum exposure and tie-ins through customized promos and contesting

Jasmine Sanders

Steve Wilson

• Jasmine Sanders keeps listeners in the know on what’s HOT with humor, interviews, and ore for the drive home

• Steve Wilson is one of America’s fastest rising comics. His comedic views on life, family and relationships keep the funny coming all afternoon long.

The multi-talented comedian, author, actor, and activist first propelled to stardom with the Kings of Comedy Tour and its subsequent movie release. His career further exploded with a hit television show, The Hughleys, followed up by a success- ful book, numerous comedy specials, and television appearances. Known for being astute and politically savvy, D.L. served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN, D.L. Hughley Breaks the News and was a recent contestant on the 16th season of the hit ABC show “Dancing with the Stars,” alongside partner Cheryl Burke. D.L. is also a regular on the late night talk show circuit, including always-memorable appearances on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” He is frequently requested as guest host on such shows as, “The View” and “Live with Kelly”.