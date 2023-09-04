93.1 WZAK
Fall Back To School Open House

Fall Back To School Open House - Fortis College
  • Date/time: Sep 12, 10:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Fortis College
  • Address: at 2545 Bailey Road

Join WZAK-FM on Tuesday, September 12th 10a-3pm as we visit FORTIS COLLEGE for the Fall Back To School Open House. Located at 2545 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls, FORTIS COLLEGE offers nursing programs with personalized instruction where you will learn hands-on skills from experienced faculty in a small classroom setting. FORTIS also offers programs in dental assisting, medical assisting, welding and H-VAC. Start your new career and call (330) 923-9959 or visit fortis.edu

