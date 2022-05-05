Back To Events

Join WZAK at Meijer for The Meijer Sports Fan and Game Fest

Join Bijou Star at Meijer Express
  • Date/time: May 7th, 11:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Meijer
  • Address: 3800 CENTER RD, Brunswick, Ohio, 44212
From the biggest of games, to the ones that mean the most to us, whenever you shop Meijer, you support hundreds of local sports teams across the Midwest. Shoppers can expect to find everything from grocery, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, to a floral area and garden center. Other departments include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.

 Join us May 7, 2022 |11AM-1PM |The Meijer Sports Fan & Game Fest

Enter the Meijer Fan Zone for sports based experiential activities & Interactive Fan Events – outside in the parking lot

Baseball – Speed Pitch

Basketball – Free throw shot

Football – Football Toss and Obstacle Course

Golf Challenge

GIANT Games

Fun local themed prizes

From 11am – 3pm

 

