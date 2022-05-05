Join WZAK at Meijer for The Meijer Sports Fan and Game Fest

- Date/time: May 7th, 11:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Meijer
- Address: 3800 CENTER RD, Brunswick, Ohio, 44212
From the biggest of games, to the ones that mean the most to us, whenever you shop Meijer, you support hundreds of local sports teams across the Midwest. Shoppers can expect to find everything from grocery, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, to a floral area and garden center. Other departments include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.
Join us May 7, 2022 |11AM-1PM |The Meijer Sports Fan & Game Fest
Enter the Meijer Fan Zone for sports based experiential activities & Interactive Fan Events – outside in the parking lot
Baseball – Speed Pitch
Basketball – Free throw shot
Football – Football Toss and Obstacle Course
Golf Challenge
GIANT Games
Fun local themed prizes
From 11am – 3pm