Back To Events

Kappa Boat Ride

Add to Calendar
Kappa Alpha Psi Boat Ride 2032
  • Date/time: July 3rd
Kappa Alpha Psi Boat Ride 2032

Source: Kappa Alpha Psi / Kappa Alpha Psi

The Cleveland Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. invites you to our Famous Kappa White Party On The Lake Boat Ride !!! Monday, July 3rd! Three Levels of Entertainment with DJs and a Band! Click here to get your tickets today!

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending Now
Upcoming Events
Close