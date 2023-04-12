Back To Events

MetroHealth: Minority Men's Health Fair

MetroHealth: Minority Men's Health Fair
  • Date/time: April 27th, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
MetroHealth: Minority Men's Health Fair

Source: MetroHealth

Your health matters! That’s why MetroHealth is holding the Minority Men’s Health Fair on April 27 with the help of WZAK’s Sam Sylk and Ahmaad Crump:

Sam Sylk

5:00pm-7:00pm

MetroHealth

Location: 2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109

Ahmaad Crump

5:00pm-7:00pm

MetroHealth

Location: 10 Severance Cir, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

You’ll have access to over 30 free health screenings to help you start your journey to better health. Register today to visit one of three convenient locations: Main Campus, Cleveland Heights, and Ohio City.

Visit Here or call 216-957-3862.

 

