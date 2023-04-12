MetroHealth: Minority Men’s Health Fair

- Date/time: April 27th, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
Your health matters! That’s why MetroHealth is holding the Minority Men’s Health Fair on April 27 with the help of WZAK’s Sam Sylk and Ahmaad Crump:
Sam Sylk
5:00pm-7:00pm
MetroHealth
Location: 2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109
Ahmaad Crump
5:00pm-7:00pm
MetroHealth
Location: 10 Severance Cir, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
You’ll have access to over 30 free health screenings to help you start your journey to better health. Register today to visit one of three convenient locations: Main Campus, Cleveland Heights, and Ohio City.
Visit Here or call 216-957-3862.
