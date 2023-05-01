National Nurse Week at Fortis College

Join WZAK-FM on Tuesday, May 9th 10a-3pm as we help FORTIS COLLEGE celebrate National Nurses Week Located at 2545 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls. FORTIS offers an associate degree in nursing program where you will learn from experienced faculty as they share their knowledge and love of nursing. Small classes will help you gain the personal, academic and clinical skills you need to provide care to patients of all ages in a variety of healthcare settings and prepare you to sit for your licensing exam. There has never been a better time to begin training to become a nurse and enter this essential and rewarding career. FORTIS also offers programs in Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, HVAC-Refrigeration, and Welding. Call (330) 923-9959 now and learn how you can get started training for a new career at FORTIS COLLEGE.