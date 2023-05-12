Back To Events

Pink amd Black Honors

Pink amd Black Honors
  • Date/time: January 1st, 12:00am
Pink amd Black Honors

Pink amd Black Honors

Tabitha Brown, Hill Harper and Daymond John are confirmed as the special celebrity guests and presenters at the first annual Pink and Black Honors event to be held in Cleveland, Ohio on June 10, 2023 at The Cleveland Orchestra Severance Hall.

Use Promo Code: HONORMOM (valid from May 12 -May 19 only) for discount tickets

