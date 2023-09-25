PNC Fairfax Connection Celebrating 11

PNC Fairfax Connection: Stepping Up to The Plate for 11-years in the Fairfax community

PNC Fairfax Connection enjoys a strong partnership with residents of the historic Fairfax neighborhood, and others who live throughout Greater Cleveland.

PNC Fairfax Connection is an integral part of the fabric of this rich community, empowering our members by helping them achieve their dreams and aspirations.

10/7 Annual anniversary celebration, location PNC Fairfax Connection 11a – 2p – open to the public

PNC Fairfax Connection is Celebrating 11 Years of partnership in the Fairfax community