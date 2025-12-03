Santa’s Workshop: The Holiday Give Back

- Date/time: Dec 23, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Euphoria Lanes
- Address: 1812 East 30th St , Cleveland, Ohio, 44103
Radio One Cleveland invites families to step into Santa’s Workshop, a FREE community holiday celebration.
Kids can enjoy holiday activities, free haircuts, photos with Santa and more. Families can also receive winter essentials for kids, free food and more!
Join us December 23rd at Euphoria Lanes located at 1812 East 30th St from 4-6p.
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare
-
Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming
-
These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now
-
Deray Davis Talks Comedy, Upcoming Projects and Staying True on WZAK