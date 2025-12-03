Listen Live
Santa’s Workshop: The Holiday Give Back

Be U Productions LLC
  • Date/time: Dec 23, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Euphoria Lanes
  • Address: 1812 East 30th St , Cleveland, Ohio, 44103

Radio One Cleveland invites families to step into Santa’s Workshop, a FREE community holiday celebration.

Kids can enjoy holiday activities, free haircuts, photos with Santa and more. Families can also receive winter essentials for kids, free food and more!

Join us December 23rd at Euphoria Lanes located at 1812 East 30th St from 4-6p.

