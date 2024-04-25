Listen Live
The Black & Gold Derby – Presented by Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation

Source: Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation / Delta Alpha Lambda Foundation

The Black and Gold Derby is happening on Saturday, May 4th from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. in the iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium. This unique annual event boasts a first-class experience that features:

– A Southern comfort buffet

– Exceptional bar service

– A cigar lounge

– Photo keepsakes

– World-famous entertainment including celebrity DJs and legendary bands’ performances

– And more!

By purchasing your ticket, you’ll not only experience this sophisticated, upscale day party, but you’ll also be helping to fund scholarships for the youth to attend college.

The last day to purchase your tickets is April 28th! So find your best outfit, gather your friends, and get your tickets now for the 2024 Black and Gold Derby, Cleveland’s premier day party experience! https://bit.ly/BGD24tix

