- Date/time: Jun 21
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Address: 1 Center Court, Cleveland
The Love Hard Tour starring Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle is coming to Cleveland!
Friday, June 21 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!
Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 12) at 10 am!
