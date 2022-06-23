The MC Chatman Center Presents Live, Laugh & Love Sweetest Day Weekend

- Date/time: October 14th, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Connor Palace
- Phone: (216) 771-4444
- Address: 1615 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, Ohio, 44115
- Web: More Info
The MC Chatman Center Presents Sweetest Day Weekend – Live Laugh & Love
Live, Laugh & Love is a night of celebration with comedic host, Cleveland’s Own Kym Whitley and David A. Arnold, featuring musical icons Mr. Peabo Bryson, Avery*Sunshine, and Najee. With a variety of entertainment, this night is sure to have something for everyone.
Fri, Oct 14, 2022 8:00 PM
