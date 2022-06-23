Back To Events

The MC Chatman Center Presents Live, Laugh & Love Sweetest Day Weekend

  • Date/time: October 14th, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Connor Palace
  • Phone: (216) 771-4444
  • Address: 1615 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, Ohio, 44115
  • Web: More Info

Live, Laugh & Love is a night of celebration with comedic host, Cleveland’s Own Kym Whitley and David A. Arnold, featuring musical icons Mr. Peabo Bryson, Avery*Sunshine, and Najee. With a variety of entertainment, this night is sure to have something for everyone.

