LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s the early 2000s all over again! On October 9, 2021 The Millennium Tour hits Cleveland, Ohio! Omarion and Bow Wow head the all-star event, with special guest Ashanti as well as the Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy!!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: