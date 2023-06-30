Listen Live
WonderStruck

Elevation Group Summer Concert
Elevation Group Summer Concert

Join WZAK on Saturday July 8th and Sunday July 9th for WonderStruck, Cleveland’s Biggest Music Festival! Wonderstruck is a family-friendly event featuring music from 28 national acts, fantastic and inclusive food & drink options, a robust artisan vendor village, and activities appropriate for all ages. Wonderstruck takes place on 400 beautiful acres of outdoor landscape at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, Ohio at Exit 193 – State Route 306 and Interstate 90

