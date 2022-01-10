HomeTom Joyner

11 Alabama vs. Georgia NFL-Bound Players To Watch In The CFP National Championship

Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Cincinnati v Alabama

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty


After a grueling 2021-2022 College Football season, the undeniable two best teams are facing off for a second time this year for the National Championship. No. 1 Alabama will face No. 3 Georgia at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Crimson Tide rolled over the unbeaten Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game in December, which sealed their number one seed in the playoff. Alabama will also be attempting to win their second consecutive College National Championship, after beating Ohio State last season.

Every college football fan is hyped for a matchup like this to close out the season, but there are obvious reasons these are the two best teams besides just a great coaching staff, it’s the talent that will be featured all over the field Monday night.

Maybe you’re a fringe college fan, or really don’t watch at all, but the one thing you can gain from watching tonights game is a preview of probably 20+ players that will be on a roster next year in the NFL.

Whether your team is competing for a Super Bowl, or gearing up for vacation after a loosing season, below are 11 of the best players on offense and defense from both teams that without a doubt you’ll be watching next season on Sundays (and every other day of the week the NFL consumes over 6 months).

From ferocious defensive lineman to playmaking wide receivers, these talented athletes will be hearing their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, and you can only hope it’s for your squad!

Scouting Source: Tankathon.com

11 Alabama vs. Georgia NFL-Bound Players To Watch In The CFP National Championship  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Evan Neal #73

Evan Neal #73 Source:Getty

 

Offensive Tackle | Alabama | 6’7″ 350 lbs

Any team in the top 3 has its share of issues, but any time you can protect your QB, you better do it, and that is exactly what Neal will be doing in 2022.  

Projected: Top 3 

2. Jameson Williams #1

Jameson Williams #1 Source:Getty

 

Wide receiver | Alabama | 6’2″ 189 lbs

One of the top ranked WR’s in the draft, Williams will hope to fall in line of the great lineage of Bama wideouts in the NFL. 

Projected: Top 15

3. Nakobe Dean #17

Nakobe Dean #17 Source:Getty

 

Linebacker | Georgia | 6’0″ 225 lbs

The top ranked linebacker who will put the fear in any offensive on Sundays. 

Projected: Top 15

4. Jordan Davis #99

Jordan Davis #99 Source:Getty

 

Defensive line | Georgia | 6’6″ 340 lbs

Size, speed, and ferocity is the name of Davis’ game and will clog up any line of scrimmage for any team. 

Projected: Top 25

5. Travon Walker #44

Travon Walker #44 Source:Getty

 

Defensive line | Georgia | 6’5″ 275 lbs

Though considered the “second” best on his own team, Walker will be a beast to deal with for QB’s for years to come. 

Projected: First round

6. Jordan Battle #9

Jordan Battle #9 Source:Getty

 

Safety | Alabama | 6’1″ 210 lbs

Already having a perfect last name for a defensive player, Jordan Battle will be utilizing is athletic ability in the NFL as one of the top ranked players at his position. 

Projected: Second Round

7. George Pickens #1

George Pickens #1 Source:Getty

 

Wide receiver | 6’3″ 200 lbs

After trying to score on the Alabama defense, Pickens will be sure to taking his talents to the next level as one of the top ranked receivers over the past few years. 

Projected: Second Round

8. Devonte Wyatt #95

Devonte Wyatt #95 Source:Getty

 

Defensive line | Georgia | 6’3″ 315 lbs

The third player on the historic defensive line for the Bulldogs who will be suiting up for a team looking for that defensive presence.

Projected: Second Round

9. Lewis Cine #16

Lewis Cine #16 Source:Getty

 

Safety | Georgia | 6’1″ 200 lbs

Another menacing presence in the backfield who makes plays all over the field & a QB of the defense. 

Projected: Second Round

10. Christian Harris #8

Christian Harris #8 Source:Getty

 

Linebacker | Alabama | 6’2″ 232 lbs

One of the leaders of the Bama defense, Harris will be taking his athletic talent to the league like may other Alabama linebackers before him. 

Projected: Second Round

11. John Metchie III #8

John Metchie III #8 Source:Getty

 

Wide receiver | Alabama | 6’0″ 195 lbs

It seems ever year the Tide have 2 or 3 receivers in the draft, and this year is no different as Metchie joins his teammate Jameson Williams as another dynamic duo. 

Projected: Second Round

Exclusives
