15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Cleveland locals know certain street names instantly. Outsiders? They stumble, stutter, and guess wrong. These 15 names confuse newcomers every time.

Cleveland has plenty of unique neighborhoods, but nothing tests outsiders more than tricky street names. Locals roll them off their tongues with ease. Visitors, however, often stop and ask for help.

Some of the city’s best-known streets have names that look simple but sound nothing like they appear. Drivers get lost because they mispronounce them. Tourists laugh when locals correct them. Even longtime residents sometimes slip when they cross into unfamiliar suburbs.

You’ll find confusing names everywhere. Chagrin Boulevard leaves many scratching their heads. Warrensville Center Road isn’t as easy as it looks. Larchmere Boulevard trips up even careful readers. Outsiders often butcher Hough Avenue, St. Clair Avenue, and more.

The list doesn’t stop there. From river roads to quiet side streets, Cleveland holds dozens of tongue-twisters. We picked 15 of the most mispronounced names. Locals already know them, but visitors almost always get them wrong. Let’s see which ones you recognize.

1. Chagrin Boulevard (shuh-GRIN) Source:General Outsiders often stress the first syllable, but locals keep it smooth and quick. 2. Warrensville Center Road (WAIR-ens-vil) Source:General Visitors stretch the “ville,” but Clevelanders clip it short and fast. 3. Larchmere Boulevard (LARCH-meer) Source:General Many people say “larch-mare,” but locals keep the ending soft. 4. Hough Avenue (HUFF) Source:General Most newcomers add extra sounds, but it’s just one clean syllable. 5. St. Clair Avenue (Saint-CLAIR) Source:General Simple on paper, but many out-of-towners split the name awkwardly. 6. Euclid Avenue (YOU-klid) Source:General Tourists misplace the stress, but locals emphasize the first syllable. 7. Cuyahoga River Road (kai-uh-HO-guh) Source:General Even Ohio visitors stumble on this Native American name. 8. Brecksville Road (BRECKS-vil) Source:General People try to stretch it out, but it stays sharp and quick. 9. Shaker Boulevard (SHAY-ker) Source:General Many visitors oddly say “shocker,” but locals keep it simple. 10. Mayfield Road (MAY-feeld) Source:General Tourists sometimes drag the second syllable, but locals say it fast. 11. Carnegie Avenue (CAR-nee-gee) Source:General Visitors overthink this one, but Clevelanders stress the first syllable. 12. Lorain Avenue (loh-RAYN) Source:General People often say “lor-ANN,” but the second syllable rhymes with “rain.” 13. Superior Avenue (soo-PEER-ee-or) Source:General Outsiders shorten it, but Clevelanders pronounce every syllable clearly. 14. Medina Road (meh-DYE-nuh) Source:General Most newcomers say “MED-in-uh,” but locals stretch the middle syllable. 15. Massillon Road (MASS-lin) Source:General Outsiders pronounce every syllable, but Clevelanders drop the middle one.