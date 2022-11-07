15 Greatest Hip-Hop Remixes By Bad Boy Records

Being able to annually celebrate Hip-Hop History Month has a lot to do with the foundation that was developed in rap throughout the 1990s, particularly during the “Shiny Suit Era” reign of Bad Boy Records.
Led by newly-crowned cannabis CEO Sean “Puff Daddy / P. Diddy / Diddy / Love” Combs, the label gave birth to hip-hop and R&B musicians that we now look at as legends of the game today. From the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, to the dearly missed but eternal King of New York Rap himself, The Notorious B.I.G., both icons and a handful of others began their journey on a beat produced by Bad Boy Records.
Of course, for those who’ve lived and danced through the hits and/or studied the Bad Boy era, their shining moments came down to those signature remixes. Combs and The Hitmen had a way of sampling classic soul records from the ’60s all the way to the ’80s and giving it a final layer of boom-bap, DJ scratching and melodic hooks that completely made the new product sound like something that you’ve never heard before but won’t soon get out of your head.
In celebration of a pivotal moment in Hip-Hop history, in addition to sending a birthday week shoutout to Mr. Combs himself, we rounded up a selection of timeless records that sum up why, in fact, Bad Boy might’ve very well invented the remix.
Yes, you will see many appearances by Mary and Biggie. Yes, Diddy will be credited by rap persona based on era. No, we cannot guarantee that you won’t be standing up doing the Harlem shake before the third slide. Enjoy!
Continue celebrating Hip-Hop History Month with us by checking out 15 of the greatest Bad Boy Records remixes, and let us know which ones you think we missed:
1. “One More Chance / Stay with Me (Remix)” – The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Faith Evans, Keisha from Total and Mary J. Blige
Producer: Sean “Puffy” Combs & Rashad Smith
2. “Flava in Ya Ear (Remix)” – Craig Mack feat. The Notorious B.I.G., LL Cool J, Rampage and Busta Rhymes
Producer: Easy Mo Bee
3. “Special Delivery (Remix)” – G. Dep feat. Ghostface Killah, Keith Murray and Craig Mack
Producer: EZ Elpee
4. “Honey (Bad Boy Remix)” – Mariah Carey feat. Mase & The LOX
Producer: Mariah Carey, Sean “Puffy” Combs, The Ummah & Stevie J
5. “Real Love (Remix)” – Mary J. Blige feat. The Notorious B.I.G.
Producer: Daddy-O
6. TIE: “I Need a Girl (Part One)” Diddy feat. Usher and Loon / “I Need a Girl (Part Two)” feat. Ginuwine, Loon, Mario Winans and Tammy Ruggieri
Producer (Part 1 & Part 2): Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Mario Winans for the Hitmen
7. “No One Else (Puff Daddy Remix)” – Total feat. Foxy Brown, Lil’ Kim and Da Brat
Producer: Sean “Puffy” Combs and Jean-Claude “Poke” Olivier
8. “No More Drama (Mario Winans Remix)” – Mary J. Blige Feat. P. Diddy
Producer: Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Mario Winans for the Hitmen
9. “The Things That You Do (Bad Boy Remix)” – Gina Thompson feat. Missy Elliott
Producer: Rodney Jerkins and Sean “Puffy” Combs
10. “Only You (Bad Boy Remix)” – 112 feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Mase
Producer: Steven “Stevie J” Jordan
11. “Reminisce (Bad Boy Remix)” – Mary J. Blige feat. C.L. Smooth
Producer: Jesse West
12. “Sitting Home (Waiting For You Remix)” – Total feat. Shyne & The Notorious B.I.G.
Producer: Daven “Prestige” Vanderpool
13. “Mary Jane (All Night Long) (Remix)” – Mary J. Blige feat. LL Cool J & Puff Daddy
Producer: Chucky Thompson & Sean “Puffy” Combs
14. “Burnin’ Up (Remix)” – Faith Evans feat. Missy Elliott, Freeway & P. Diddy
Producer: The Neptunes
15. “I Love You (Remix)” – Cheri Dennis feat. Jim Jones and Yung Joc
Producer: Ryan Leslie