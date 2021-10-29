4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Florence “Flo-Jo” Giffith Joyner shocked the world with her record-breaking speed during the July 1988 U.S. Olympic trials in Indiana. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound sprinter blazed through the track in just 10.49 seconds, beating Evelyn Ashford’s previous world record of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter race. Time Magazine notes that the announcer during the race looked at Flo-Jo in awe after her speed-defying win, telling the crowd. “It cannot be…no one can run that fast.” But Flo Jo did.

“I looked and didn’t see anybody, so I just relaxed,” the then-28-year-old told the Los Angeles Times after the race. Born on December 21, 1959, Joyner was raised in sunny California. The track and field icon built her athletic prowess at a young age showing of her speed early. Joyner, who was one of 11 children, spent time in the Mojave Desert with her family chasing jackrabbits, ESPN noted. By the time she was seven, Joyner began competing in track and field competitions. The Olympic star continued to craft her skills while attending California State University in Northridge and at UCLA. In 1984, the high-speed power sprinter made her Olympic debut where she won a silver medal in the 200-meter distance, scoring the competition at 22.02 seconds.

Flo Jo’s rise to fame wasn’t always a breeze. Joyner experienced a financial hardship that impacted her ability to pursue running full-time in 1984. To make ends meet, the runner become a bank clerk and styled her friend’s hair and nails part-time, but with the grace of faith, she later secured a small sponsorship at UCLA. It was there that she trained under the wing of Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee and the same place where she would meet her beloved husband Al Joyner, Kersee’s brother.

“I met her at the U.S. Olympic trial… It was 6:45 pm. I remember that because I never saw a woman look like that before; she made me speechless,” Al Joyner told CNN in 2012. “Jackie was going through UCLA. Eventually, I came back out to train. I’m doing distance running. So we start running together and started being friends. She’s was not only beautiful, but she could run. I thought I could run off and leave her but I couldn’t shake her.”

In February 1989, Griffith-Joyner abruptly retired from athletics, however, she remained an icon through her bevy of endorsements, films, and designing. In 1998, the star died in her sleep as a result of an epileptic seizure.

Her legacy still lives on through her iconic world records and eclectic style. There’s no one who has done it quite like Flo Jo, and here are four reasons why.

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT was originally published on newsone.com