5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

Lisa Bonet is every flower child’s muse. Her free spirited lifestyle has been a vibe since her days as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and A Different World. It has been fascinating watching her life play out over the years. I mean, she’s married two of the most beautiful men in her lifetime. Let’s not pretend Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa aren’t the definition of physical perfection.
The genetic makeup of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz birthed Zoe Kravitz, a model, musician, and actress that is dominating in her industries. Growing up with famous, good-looking parents took a toll on Zoe at one point in her life. She often felt like she fell short of living up to her mother’s beauty. Lisa was known for being physically appealing to anyone with functioning eyes.
Lisa’s style mirrors her lifestyle. She’s had long, free-growing locs for years now. Her wardrobe gives off modern-day goddess vibes, with a touch of high-fashion. Extremely tight clothing is not her thing. She’d almost always prefer something flowy, layered, and patterned. If I had to compare her to another artist, I’d say she is Jhene Aiko reincarnated.
Today Lisa Bonet turns 53 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 5 times Lisa gave us Flower Child vibes.
1. LISA BONET, 1985Source:Getty
In the 80’s Lisa Bonet played Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show. It seems like Denise’s character was a carbon copy of Lisa’s life, down to the wardrobe. Denise’s hair was always wildly styled, and her attire was more on the bohemian side.
Denise also had more of a rebellious spirit that directly aligned with Lisa. She is one to speak her mind and stand in her truth. While working on the set of The Cosby Show, she was let go due to creative differences. Lisa seems like the type of woman who goes against the grain and stand up for what she believes in.
2. LISA BONET AT THE “HIGH FIDELITY” HOLLYWOOD PREMIERE, 2000Source:Getty
Lisa Bonet attended the High Fidelity premiere at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood, California in 2000. As you can see, her hair has been locced for some time now. It has been Lisa’s signature hairstyle for years.
If you’re a spiritual, free-thinker, flower-child type of gal like myself, then Lisa’s style is right up your alley. It was the perfect combination of a sexy, bad-ass, yoga-loving, incense-burning, weed-smoking, book-reading, bedroom-twerking kind of woman.
3. LISA BONET AT THE HBO POST-EMMYS AFTER-PARTY, 2011Source:Getty
Lisa Bonet arrived at the HBO After-Party held to honor the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards back in September of 2011. The actress posed on the red carpet in a long ivory gown with black lace over it. She styled her loccs over to the side, and kept her makeup simple.
Lisa looked completely regal. One thing’s for sure, as she got older, her style got more and more refined. She was still able to stay true to her bohemian vibe, but she elevated it with a designer price tag. She is a true, and simple beauty.
4. LISA BONET AT THE PREMIERE OF WARNER BROS. PICTURES’ “JUSTICE LEAGUE”, 2017Source:Getty
Lisa Bonet attended the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Justice League at Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. The actress looked like a modern-day goddess in a bold red Grecian-style gown with detailed embroidery on the chest and shoulder area.
This is such a gorgeous look for Lisa! Rarely do we see her in such bold, bright, lively colors. She’s more of an earth-tone type of gal. This pop of color really highlights her figure.
Lisa threw her very long hair up into a bun. I love that there’s no extravagant styling when it comes to hair and makeup. Lisa is carries the entire vibe of this ensemble just by being her authentic self.
5. LISA BONET AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Lisa Bonet posed with her mini me Zoe Kravitz at the 21st Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Over the last couple of years, the duo have been spotted together in magazines, and on the runway.
It is so beautiful to watch Zoe follow in her mother’s footsteps by working in the entertainment industry. It’s also interesting to see her take on music like her father. Zoe really is the perfect fusion of her parents, down to their free-spirited lifestyles.