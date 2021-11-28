A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41.
Abloh elevated in the fashion world in the 2010s and his Off-White designs took simple additions handwriting onto classic designs and models and adding his own touch.
Through artwork, luxury pieces and re-imagined streetwear, Abloh changed the fashion culture forever. As we remember his legacy, take a quick look back at how his vision for style is cemented in time.
1.
2.
Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" Exhibition Opens In Doha, Qatar
NIGO and Virgil Abloh's LV² Pre-Spring 2022 Collection
NIGO and Virgil Abloh's LV² Pre-Spring 2022 Collection
6. His Design for Serena Williams
7. A Master At Work
8. Virgil for Louis Vuitton
9. His Work in Music Art
10. With Drizzy
Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" Exhibition Opens In Doha, Qatar
DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 04: Naomi Campbell attends the opening of Virgil Abloh's exhibition "Figures of Speech" on November 4, 2021 at the Fire Station in Doha, Qatar.
Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" Exhibition Opens In Doha, Qatar
DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 04: Tamara Kalinic attends the opening of Virgil Abloh's exhibition "Figures of Speech" on November 4, 2021 at the Fire Station in Doha, Qatar.
Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" Exhibition Opens In Doha, Qatar
DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 04: Zeina Makki attends the opening of Virgil Abloh's exhibition "Figures of Speech" on November 4, 2021 at the Fire Station in Doha, Qatar.