Peacock has Twisted Metal , Paramount+ has Halo , Netflix has Sonic The Hedgehog and Castlevania , and now Amazon is looking to get in on video game turned television property with Fallout. Now we know what we can expect from the upcoming series.

Amazon has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series, and it looks like it will be very faithful to the popular Bethesda video game of the same name, accurately capturing the post-apocalyptic feel fans of the game love.

Like in the games, the adventure begins for a young vault dweller, Lucy (Yellowjackets’), who steps outside the comfort of her vault to explore a vast wasteland 200 years after a massive nuclear explosion changed the world forever.

Lucy will also encounter mutated creatures, settlements born from the destruction of massive cities, the iconic militant Brotherhood of Steel clan, an uprising in another vault, shootouts, and the iconic canine companion.

The show, which arrives on Amazon Prime on April 12, 2024, also stars Walton Goggins as Fallout mainstay Ghoul, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Zach Cherry (Severance).

Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will serve as executive producers along with Bethesda boss Todd Howard.

The trailer for Fallout finally arrived after the show was first announced in 2020. Amazon officially got the ball rolling on the show, dropping teases here and there.

Fallout will definitely be on our watchlist.

For more photos and a look at the character posters, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Amazon Studios / Fallout

Amazon Studios Drops First Trailer For ‘Fallout’ Series & It Looks Promising was originally published on hiphopwired.com