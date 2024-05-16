Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

CLOSE

The WNBA will be in full form for its 28th season. Kicking off today (May 14th) at 7:00 p.m. EST, there will be more eyes on the WNBA than ever before! Thanks to the revitalization of the sport with the amazing collegiate career of Caitlin Clark, the league has been heavily anticipating the first professional performance of the basketball phenomenon.

Just like any ‘casual’ sports fan who’s been forced to watch sports for the love of their partner, apart from talent, the appearance of players could be a determining factor in who they pay attention to on the field of play. This is no different in the WNBA. While all the attention will be on Caitlin Clark and the actual talent of players within the league, there will be a few spectators who are looking for their next muse. Don’t worry we got you!

Who is the hottest WNBA player?

Kysre Gondrezick is one of the most beautiful woman to step foot on a WNBA court. Gondrezick, a guard for the Chicago Sky, was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She then attended Michigan State University. Gondrezick was selected by the Indiana Fever with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.

With the newest draft classes being inducted into the WNBA, there has been a few a new faces to be on the lookout for. Angel Reese, Forward for the Chicago Sky, Nika Mühl, playing for the Seattle Storm, and Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks, are all rookies add a spark of talent and taste to their respective teams.

With so many amazing women playing in the WNBA, our team at RNB Philly put together a list of the most beautiful ballers to look out for this season.

Check out the Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA below!

