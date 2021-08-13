Big Bank: Twitter Shares Shock At John Wall Getting Paid $44M Next Season

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

For a time, John Wall was one of the most explosive players in the NBA and went number one overall during the 2010 NBA Draft for a reason. Wall’s basketball career has been replete with some ups and downs, and that might be the reason many on Twitter are expressing shock that he’s due to earn millions in the upcoming season.

NBA Central tweeted the names of the highest-paid players going into the NBA’s 2021-22 season, which includes some familiar and expected names due to their talents on the hardwood.

Here are those salaries listed below per NBA Central’s Twitter page:

Steph Curry – $45.7M

John Wall – $44.3M

James Harden – $44.3M

Russell Westbrook – $44.2M

Kevin Durant – $42M

LeBron James – $41.1M

Paul George – $39.3M

Kawhi Leonard – $39.3M

Damian Lillard – $39.3M

Giannis Antetokounmpo – $39.3M

Wall’s salary came after he signed a 2017 four-year, $170 million extension with his former team, the Washington Wizards, who later traded the All-Star point guard to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. By this time, the relationship between Wall and the Wizards had become frosty due to his injuries, alleged gang ties, and a host of other issues that seemed to point to the fact the two sides were no longer in sync.

It should be highlighted that Wall earned that big contract from the Washington Wizards due to the play on the court, his devotion to the team and what he did for the community that surrounds the arena. Wall was one of the best ambassadors for the sport and team goodwill that the Wizards ever had and, when healthy, Wall was one of the quickest and most confident guards in the game. He’s still getting buckets as a Houston Rockets but NBA basketball is a team game. Somehow, fans seem to forget that when they openly criticize Wall.

Hopefully, Wall will silence the critics of his salary and keep the focus on his on-court skills.

Check out the reactions from Twitter regarding John Wall and his salary below.

—

Photo: Getty

Big Bank: Twitter Shares Shock At John Wall Getting Paid $44M Next Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com