Listen Live
Obituaries

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Published on October 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 ESSENCE Fashion House

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

October’s very own? Let’s shine a light on ’em!

As the first month of the final quarter of the year ushers in new goals, new weather, and the holiday season, it also means another lap around the sun for these birthday guys and gals.

The October babies—from A$AP Rocky, Derrick Rose, and Bernie Mac, to Nia Long, Eva Marcille, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more—are coming in deep, as October is the 4th most-common birth month (reported by USAToday).

See: It’s Written In The Stars: Find Out Which Star Signs Are Destined To Be Paid

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I hope that people feel like themselves when they’re around me, and feel safe to be themselves when they’re around me. And maybe that makes people think it’s me that they love, but it’s really themselves that they love.” – Tracee Ellis Ross

According to EconomicTimes.com, those born in October tend to have high willpower, love peace, and have romantic and optimistic personalities. Would you agree?

 

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE CELEBRITIES BORN IN OCTOBER 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios

Birthday Bey: 21 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Oct. 1

Jurnee Smollett-Bell - Oct. 1 Source:WENN

2. A$AP Rocky – Oct. 3rd

A$AP Rocky - Oct. 3rd Source:Getty

3. Tessa Thompson – Oct. 3rd

Tessa Thompson - Oct. 3rd Source:Getty

4. India Arie – Oct. 3rd

India Arie - Oct. 3rd Source:Getty

5. Rich Homie Quan – Oct. 4th

Rich Homie Quan - Oct. 4th Source:Getty

6. Lil Mama – Oct. 4th

Lil Mama - Oct. 4th Source:Getty

7. Russell Simmons – Oct. 4th

Russell Simmons - Oct. 4th Source:Getty

8. Bernie Mac – Oct. 5th

Bernie Mac - Oct. 5th Source:WENN

9. Toni Braxton – Oct. 7th

Toni Braxton - Oct. 7th Source:WENN

10. Nick Cannon – Oct. 8th

Nick Cannon - Oct. 8th Source:Getty

11. CeCe Winans – Oct. 8th

CeCe Winans - Oct. 8th Source:Getty

12. Rev. Jesse Jackson – Oct. 8th

Rev. Jesse Jackson - Oct. 8th Source:Getty

13. Karyn Parsons – Oct. 8th

Karyn Parsons - Oct. 8th Source:Getty

14. Jharrel Jerome – Oct. 9th

Jharrel Jerome - Oct. 9th Source:WENN

15. Cardi B – Oct. 11th

Cardi B - Oct. 11th Source:Getty

16. Ashanti – Oct. 13th

Ashanti - Oct. 13th Source:Getty

17. Jerry Rice – Oct. 13th

Jerry Rice - Oct. 13th Source:Getty

18. Paul Pierce – Oct. 13th

Paul Pierce - Oct. 13th Source:Getty

19. Stephen A. Smith – Oct. 14th

Stephen A. Smith - Oct. 14th Source:Getty

20. Usher – Oct. 14th

Usher - Oct. 14th Source:Reach Media

21. Ginuwine – Oct. 15th

Ginuwine - Oct. 15th Source:Getty

22. Naomi Osaka – Oct. 16th

Naomi Osaka - Oct. 16th Source:WENN

23. Queen Naija – Oct. 17th

Queen Naija - Oct. 17th Source:WENN

24. Dr. Mae Jemison – Oct. 17th

Dr. Mae Jemison - Oct. 17th Source:WENN

25. Wyclef Jean – Oct. 17th

Wyclef Jean - Oct. 17th Source:Getty

26. Ne-Yo – Oct. 18th

Ne-Yo - Oct. 18th Source:Getty

27. Evander Holyfield – Oct. 19th

Evander Holyfield - Oct. 19th Source:Getty

28. YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) – Oct. 20th

YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) - Oct. 20th Source:Getty

29. Snoop Dogg – Oct. 20th

Snoop Dogg - Oct. 20th Source:Getty

30. Sydel Curry – Oct. 20th

Sydel Curry - Oct. 20th Source:Getty

31. Kamala Harris – Oct. 20th

Kamala Harris - Oct. 20th Source:WENN

32. 21 Savage – Oct. 22nd

21 Savage - Oct. 22nd Source:WENN

33. LaVar Ball – Oct. 23rd

LaVar Ball - Oct. 23rd Source:Getty

34. Miguel – Oct. 23rd

Miguel - Oct. 23rd Source:Getty

35. Drake – Oct. 24th

Drake - Oct. 24th Source:Getty

36. Jalen Ramsey – Oct. 24th

Jalen Ramsey - Oct. 24th Source:Getty

37. Ciara – Oct. 25th

Ciara - Oct. 25th Source:Getty

38. Craig Robinson – Oct. 25th

Craig Robinson - Oct. 25th Source:Getty

39. Toya Wright – Oct. 26th

Toya Wright - Oct. 26th Source:Getty

40. Lonzo Ball – Oct. 27th

Lonzo Ball - Oct. 27th Source:WENN

41. Gabrielle Union – Oct. 29th

Gabrielle Union - Oct. 29th Source:Getty

42. Tracee Ellis Ross – Oct. 29th

Tracee Ellis Ross - Oct. 29th Source:Getty

43. Nia Long – Oct. 30th

Nia Long - Oct. 30th Source:Getty

44. Eva Marcille – Oct. 30th

Eva Marcille - Oct. 30th Source:Getty
More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
PNC Fairfax Connection -13th annual celebration
Events

PNC Fairfax Connection ~ 13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close