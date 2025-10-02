October’s very own? Let’s shine a light on ’em!
As the first month of the final quarter of the year ushers in new goals, new weather, and the holiday season, it also means another lap around the sun for these birthday guys and gals.
The October babies—from A$AP Rocky, Derrick Rose, and Bernie Mac, to Nia Long, Eva Marcille, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more—are coming in deep, as October is the 4th most-common birth month (reported by USAToday).
See: It’s Written In The Stars: Find Out Which Star Signs Are Destined To Be Paid
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
“I hope that people feel like themselves when they’re around me, and feel safe to be themselves when they’re around me. And maybe that makes people think it’s me that they love, but it’s really themselves that they love.” – Tracee Ellis Ross
According to EconomicTimes.com, those born in October tend to have high willpower, love peace, and have romantic and optimistic personalities. Would you agree?
KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE CELEBRITIES BORN IN OCTOBER
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios
Birthday Bey: 21 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Celebrity Birthdays: October was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Oct. 1Source:WENN
2. A$AP Rocky – Oct. 3rdSource:Getty
3. Tessa Thompson – Oct. 3rdSource:Getty
4. India Arie – Oct. 3rdSource:Getty
5. Rich Homie Quan – Oct. 4thSource:Getty
6. Lil Mama – Oct. 4thSource:Getty
7. Russell Simmons – Oct. 4thSource:Getty
8. Bernie Mac – Oct. 5thSource:WENN
9. Toni Braxton – Oct. 7thSource:WENN
10. Nick Cannon – Oct. 8thSource:Getty
11. CeCe Winans – Oct. 8thSource:Getty
12. Rev. Jesse Jackson – Oct. 8thSource:Getty
13. Karyn Parsons – Oct. 8thSource:Getty
14. Jharrel Jerome – Oct. 9thSource:WENN
15. Cardi B – Oct. 11thSource:Getty
16. Ashanti – Oct. 13thSource:Getty
17. Jerry Rice – Oct. 13thSource:Getty
18. Paul Pierce – Oct. 13thSource:Getty
19. Stephen A. Smith – Oct. 14thSource:Getty
20. Usher – Oct. 14thSource:Reach Media
21. Ginuwine – Oct. 15thSource:Getty
22. Naomi Osaka – Oct. 16thSource:WENN
23. Queen Naija – Oct. 17thSource:WENN
24. Dr. Mae Jemison – Oct. 17thSource:WENN
25. Wyclef Jean – Oct. 17thSource:Getty
26. Ne-Yo – Oct. 18thSource:Getty
27. Evander Holyfield – Oct. 19thSource:Getty
28. YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) – Oct. 20thSource:Getty
29. Snoop Dogg – Oct. 20thSource:Getty
30. Sydel Curry – Oct. 20thSource:Getty
31. Kamala Harris – Oct. 20thSource:WENN
32. 21 Savage – Oct. 22ndSource:WENN
33. LaVar Ball – Oct. 23rdSource:Getty
34. Miguel – Oct. 23rdSource:Getty
35. Drake – Oct. 24thSource:Getty
36. Jalen Ramsey – Oct. 24thSource:Getty
37. Ciara – Oct. 25thSource:Getty
38. Craig Robinson – Oct. 25thSource:Getty
39. Toya Wright – Oct. 26thSource:Getty
40. Lonzo Ball – Oct. 27thSource:WENN
41. Gabrielle Union – Oct. 29thSource:Getty
42. Tracee Ellis Ross – Oct. 29thSource:Getty
43. Nia Long – Oct. 30thSource:Getty
44. Eva Marcille – Oct. 30thSource:Getty
-
The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now
-
Donald Trump Disrespects Another Black Female Journalist, This Time Over Memphis Takeover Question
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare
-
Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999