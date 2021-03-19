Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge’s ‘Black Auntie Energy’ During Viral Press Conference Moment

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge made a permanent impression on the White House reporter pool on Thursday, after she was forced to give a short lesson on manners.

Fudge instantly became the walking example of “say you were raised in a Black household, without saying you were raised in a Black household,” after she greeted the pool of reporters to no response.

“Good Morning,” Fudge says thanking White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai for the floor.

After pausing in confusion, Fudge repeated herself, to which instantly the reporters responded. “Oh, thank you,” Fudge said back with a smile. “I was wondering if I was in this room by myself.”

The Grio’s White House correspondent April Ryan captured the moment in real time inside of the press room.

Black Twitter instantly enjoyed a good “ki” off of the moment, knowing full well how it feels to be on the receiving end of quick read. If you’ve ever been in the presence of Black aunties or Black elders Fudge’s response was all too familiar.

Some social media users began googling Fudge to see if she once taught elementary school during her career.

The Senate confirmed Fudge last week with a vote of 66-34. She’s the second Black woman to lead the department, following Patricia Harris who was appointed HUD Secretary under President Jimmy Carter in 1977.

Prior to, Fudge served in the House representing the state of Ohio after she was elected in 2008. Fudge also served as chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Stepping in to lead HUD after Ben Carson, Fudge said her priorities will revolve around eliminating discriminatory housing practices and equity measures to increase Black homeownership, as well as providing assistance for homeowners or renters facing eviction during the pandemic.

Fudge’s sorors from Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., a historically Black founded on the campus of Howard University in 1913, also praised her leadership and no-nonsense sensibility.

One thing’s for certain when Fudge ascends the podium again, folks better act right or at least act like they know!

