Browns 2024 Schedule Released: Here’s What You Should Know

Published on May 16, 2024

The Cleveland Browns 2024 schedule has officially been released. How many games do you think they’ll win this year?

The Browns ended last season’s run with a playoff loss to the Houston Texans. However, considering all the injuries, the team still greatly overachieved. I mean, the team played five quarterbacks and still made the playoffs!

Could 2024 see another postseason run for the Brown & Orange?

The Browns bye week next season falls during Week 10. It’s a little earlier than last year’s (Week 15), and should be a nice sweet spot for nicked-up Brownies to recover for a final regular season push.

Keep scrolling to check out the entire regular season schedule for the Cleveland Browns!

1. Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

Sun 09/08 · 4:25 PM EDT

2. Week 2 – Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

Sun 09/15 · 1:00 PM EDT

3. Week 3 – New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants Source:Getty

Sun 09/22 · 1:00 PM EDT

4. Week 4 – Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Sun 09/29 · 4:25 PM EDT

5. Week 5 – Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

Sun 10/06 · 1:00 PM EDT

6. Week 6 – Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

Sun 10/13 · 1:00 PM EDT

7. Week 7 – Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

Sun 10/20 · 1:00 PM EDT

8. Week 8 – Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Sports Contributor Archive 2023 Source:Getty

Sun 10/27 · 1:00 PM EDT

9. Week 9 – Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Sun 11/03 · 1:00 PM EST

10. Week 11 – Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Sun 11/17 · 1:00 PM EST

11. Week 12 – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

NFL: NOV 14 Steelers at Browns Source:Getty

Thu 11/21 · 8:15 PM EST

12. Week 13 – Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Mon 12/02 · 8:15 PM EST

13. Week 14 – Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: NOV 14 Steelers at Browns Source:Getty

Sun 12/08 · 1:00 PM EST

14. Week 15 – Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Sun 12/15 · 1:00 PM EST

15. Week 16 – Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Thu 12/19 · 8:15 PM EST

16. Week 17 – Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

Sun 12/29 · 8:20 PM EST

17. Week 18 – Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

TBD

