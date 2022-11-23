‘Buy Black’ Friday! 10 Brands To Shop And Save For Thanksgiving Weekend

Aside from hopefully enjoying a home-cooked meal, majority of the nation will be united this week in celebrating the annual shopping experience that is Black Friday. With some stores having already started their storewide discounts, we wanted to make sure your money is going in the right places while also getting the most for your buck.

With that said, let’s buy Black!

In addition to Rihanna getting the makeup aficionados right for the holidays with Cyber Monday deals running all weekend long (seen above), we also came across a few other Black-owned brands we hopefully can put on your radar. Whether you’re doing some early Christmas shopping or just want to knock a few things off your wishlist while the sales are going on, now’s the perfect time to take advantage — in short, you’re welcome in advance!

We chose to highlight 10 fan-favorite brands, made for us and by us, from a variety of different areas of commerce. From fitness gear, haute couture fashion straight from the motherland, and streetwear faves to skincare for the ladies and fellas alike, we think there’s something here for just about everybody to benefit from.

Some stores have sales going on with markdowns of over 50% off the original price, and even more when you sign up to their email list. GOLF WANG in particular is doing a “Mystery Box” deal that could see you getting rare and high-priced items, some selected by Tyler, The Creator himself, for as little as $45 USD. The catch? You have no idea what you’re getting until it arrives at your door. Sounds pretty exciting if you ask us!

Keep scrolling for a look at 10 Black-owned brands you definitely need to be checking out this Thanksgiving weekend while getting your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping done:

