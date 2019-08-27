Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

But the anticipation is officially OVER. On the morning of her 33rd birthday, Cassie shared a photo of herself perched on a rock, seaside, wearing not a scrap of clothing, just strategically placed hair and a face mask.

Dramatic right? We love it. We’ve been waiting for this moment and she’s definitely feeling her own power.

In addition to sharing the amazing photos (see below), she shared video from her recent engagement. Yes, Cassie is getting married, y’all!

Cassie FINALLY Bares Her Baby Bumpin’ Belly, Gets Engaged [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com