Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference announcing three cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cuyahoga County.

The three confirmed individuals are in their mid 50’s. Two of them are married and began feeling sick after their return from a cruise on the Nile River. The third person recently traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a conference.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed that there are currently five people under watch and eleven people have tested negative for the virus

According to the Ohio Department of Health most persons start to see symptoms “within 14 days of traveling to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.” Coronavirus symptoms are often fever, cough, shortness of breath and more. If you feel sick please stay home from work and immediately seek medical attention.

While hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectant wipes have been flying off the shelves, medical professionals have stressed that the best defense against this virus and others is to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. Also, avoid touching your face with your hands including your eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the spread of germs.

Watch Governor DeWine’s press conference here:

