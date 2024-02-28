Cowboy Core: 5 Staple Pieces To Show Off Your Western Style Like Beyoncé

As a Houston, Texas native, Beyoncé has always been country, but her foray into country music really changed the game. Beyoncé became the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and Billboard Top 100 with her crossover single “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Not only does she have us all singing country music (even Kevin Bacon was seen jamming to Bey’s infectious track), but she has us embracing Western style. From cowboy boots and hats to bolo ties, Beyoncé’s transition to the country genre has greatly influenced the cowboy core trend.
Cowboy Core and Western Style
When Beyoncé surprisingly debuted the cover art for two new singles during the 2024 Super Bowl following a culture-bending commercial with Verizon that played during the Super Bowl, Beyonce did what she set out to do – break the internet. And also break some records in the process. Not only has Texas Hold ‘Em broken records and 16 Carriages already received the TikTok remix treatment, but other Black country artists have also seen surges in their streams. Western style was an emerging fashion trend that Beyonce kicked into the stratosphere with her cowboy boot.
Beyonce appeared in the Act II imagery debuting her sexy Western style. She sizzled in a black crop tuxedo jacket, chrome bralet, and a Stetson cowboy hat that strung it together. It was the beginning of Beyonce’s country era, but she had been hinting at it for a while.
According to WWD, Beyonce wore a white John B. Stetson cowboy hat, from her personal collection, paired with a Louis Vuitton short set to the 2024 Grammys. Because nothing Beyonce does is happenstance, she’s been working with the iconic brand on custom pieces to accessorize her transition into Western style.
“When Beyoncé decided to reconnect with her Texas roots and embrace Western style, she reached for the genuine article — Stetson,” Tyler Thoreson, Stetson’s vice president of marketing, said in an interview with WWD. “We’ve been working with her and her stylist on custom hats ever since, some of which she’s worn in public, others yet to make their debut,” he added.
She followed that look with a sparkling cowboy hat and scarf combo at fashion week when she sat front row to witness her nephew Julez make his runway debut. Because of Beyonce, searches for items like the bolo tie, cowboy hat, and cowboy boots have significantly spiked.
Get The Cowboy Core Look
BooHoo reports a 556% surge in searches for ‘bolo tie’ after Beyonce was seen wearing one in her Verizon commercial. WWD reports, “On Pinterest, searches for “Cowgirl aesthetic” have increased by 181 percent in the past 12 months, while “Western outfit ideas” went up by 166 percent, and “Country glam outfit” spiked by more than 200 percent in the same period.”
Cowboy core isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and if you want to get in on the trend, here are some staple Western-style pieces to add to your wardrobe. Channel your inner Beyonce below.
Cowboy Core: 5 Staple Pieces To Show Off Your Western Style Like Beyoncé was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Fringe JacketSource:Forever21.com
The fringe jacket is a fun and flirty piece that will go a long way in your closet. Fringe is a Westernwear essential bringing movement and texture to your look.
According to Harper’s Baazzar’s Western Fashion guide that quotes Noelle Sciacca, senior fashion lead at The RealReal, “Fringe was a major trend on the spring/summer ’22 runways at shows like Chloé, Proenza Schouler, and Jonathan Simkhai, and continued for the fall/winter ’22 Bottega Veneta, JW Anderson, and Khaite shows.”
Wear this suede fringe collared shacket as an extension of your ensemble.
Currently on sale for $29.99.Shop Now
2. Cowboy BootsSource:BooHoo.com
BooHoo reported a rise in searches for “cowboy boots” on their site. Cowboy boots are the perfect boots to spice up your look.
Laura Hawkins, Vogue’s acting European associate fashion features director said in British Vogue, “There’s something about the subtly elevating heel height and flattering shape that is sophisticated yet fun, and feels like a perfect wear-all-day shoe that bridges the gap between a sneaker and a summer heel.”
Pair these BooHoo cowboy boots with a miniskirt, free-flowing dress or your favorite pair of jeans, to capture the Cowboy core aesthetic. Currently on sale for $51
Shop Now
3. Western Buckle Boyfriend BeltSource:BooHoo.com
Big belt buckles are back thanks to the Cowboy aesthetic. Though they’ve been around in other trends like the 90s aesthetic. Like the 90s, these Western belts come back into style every few years.
Jennifer Lopez validated the trend when she wore a big buckle belt to add an edgy twist to her flowy gown at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Cop this Western belt at BooHoo for under $10. It’s currently on sale.
4. Stetson Cowboy HatSource:Stetson.com
From Lizzo to Lil Nas X, the Cowboy hat is ever-popular. Essential to your Cowgirl era is a badass Cowboy hat. Own a Stetson like Beyonce and channel her sexy Western swag on the cover art for her “Texas Hold ‘Em” single.
The Cowboy hat trend was a major staple at NYFW with the stylistas hitting the Hoedown in the multifunction fashion item. Because this will be a staple piece in your closet, you’ll want to spend a little more because it’s a quality item that will last many years with proper care. $160Shop Now
5. Bolo TieSource:Amazon.com
The Bolo Tie is having a moment after Beyonce wore the Western piece during her Super Bowl commercial and to the big game where she was shown drinking her water and minding her business while breaking the Internet. She also wore a De Beers diamond bolo necklace to the Cécred launch party where she paired it with a boho dress. That’s the beauty of a bolo tie, dress it up or dress it down, it’s an extension of your look that screams country. If you can’t afford De Beers, cop this bolo tie on Amazon for $13.99.