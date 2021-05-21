CLOSE
Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

Posted 18 hours ago

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

May 21 is here: Which means the official start of Gemini Season! The third astrological sign in the zodiac, you may be interested to know that many of entertainment’s biggest personalities belong to the Gemini family.

Allure.com offered the following breakdown of Gemini personality traits:

Gemini is constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. They are the social butterflies of the zodiac: These quick-witted twins can talk to anyone about anything. Find them buzzing between happy hours, dinner parties, and dance floors.

To see if these traits match up with your favorite famous Geminis, check out the gallery below of celebrities born May 21 – June 20.

1. Zazie Beetz (May 25)

2. Tika Sumpter (June 20)

3. Remy Ma (May 30)

4. Pam Grier (May 26)

5. Lisa Lopes (May 27)

6. Faith Evans (June 10)

7. Naomi Campbell (May 22)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Patti LaBelle (May 24)

9. Lauryn Hill (May 26)

10. Paula Abdul (June 19)

11. Iggy Azalea (June 7)

12. Venus Williams (June 17)

13. Zoe Saldana (June 19)

14. Phylicia Rashad June 19

15. Gladys Knight (May 28)

Exclusives
