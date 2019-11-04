Crikey: Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model La’Tecia Thomas

Big up to all our Aussie readers, we know folks don’t really use crikey anymore but please forgive us as we tackle a rumor that Lil Wayne might be dating a countrywoman. It is being alleged that the Young Money honcho is poised to get hitched to curvy Australian-Indian model La’Tecia Thomas but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 was one of the first outlets to give rise to the theory that Weezy and Thomas were an item.

From Streetz 94.5:

Lil Wayne used to be known for his long-lasting commitment to Dhea Sodana. Dhea was viewed as Tunechi’s life partner for over 10 years before going their different ways early this year.

And that is now a thing of the past as Wayne is now reportedly apparently engaged to a plus-size Instagram model named La’Tecia Thomas.

Again, this is all just a gang of speculation at the moment but since you’re here, peep some visuals of the lovely 29-year-old Aussie beauty La’Tecia Thomas. And if it comes out in the wash that Tunechi and Thomas are set on this path, congrats to the couple!

