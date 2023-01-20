Disney Collabs With This Black-Owned Business To Reimagine Disney Princesses As Diverse Dolls

CLOSE

Disney shares its collaboration with CreativeSoul Photography, featuring gorgeous reimagined diverse dolls inspired by the iconic Disney Princesses we know and love. Check out the photos and read more details on the special edition artist series inside.

CreativeSoul Photography is a Black-owned business that has joined forces with Disney in an exclusive artist series debuting at shopDisney, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort on Feb. 3.

The company announced the collaboration today (Jan. 20), which features a special collection of dolls across the African diaspora, inspired by Disney Princesses. The CreativeSoul Doll Collection, based on the work of CreativeSoul Photography founders Regis and Kahran Bethencourt, reimagines what a classic Disney Princess would look like through a diverse lens. The dolls come equipped with natural hairstyles and intricate Afrocentric fabrics and adornments, while paying tribute to four Disney Princesses – Tiana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Cinderella.

For over a decade, Regis and Kahran have pursued initiatives aligning with their mission of celebrating youth of color in artistic new ways through adding Afrocentric design elements to their visuals to showcase the beauty and strength of diversity.

“Our mission has always been to bring bold inspiring images of people of color to life,” Kahran said in a statement to Disney. “We are both excited and proud of this project and hope that through the lens of photography, it will help further empower young girls of color and show they can be a princess too,”Regis added.

The dolls will be featured at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts presented by AT&T Feb. 3-5, where Regis and Kahran will be present for book and doll signings. There will also be a series of five photographic prints of the models which inspired the dolls. It includes one bonus print, paying tribute to Elsa. The bonus print will be available beginning Feb. 3 for a limited time in large-format wall art sizes and smaller deluxe prints. The festival will also showcase the natural-styled wigs and life-size dresses of the models on display from Feb. 3-5.

The CreativeSoul Doll Collection retails for $59.99 each, and will be available at shopDisney, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Resort starting Feb. 3. The CreativeSoul Doll Collection is another initiative for the company as they continue to Celebrate Soulfully. This initiative invites families and friends to gather for experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.

Check out the images from the CreativeSoul diverse dolls collection below:

