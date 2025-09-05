Listen Live
Pop Culture

Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

Published on September 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Druski White Face

Source: Instagram / Druski

Druski has done it again. The internet comedian dons whiteface in a new skit that even some white folks had to admit was pretty damn accurate.

For his latest skit, everyone’s favorite internet comedian went the patriotic route and decided to cosplay as a white man who “is just proud to be an American,” basically making fun of “rednecks” who love NASCAR.

Related Stories

Whoever did Druski’s hair and makeup for the skit deserves some award recognition because he is honestly almost unrecognizable as a faux caucasian man in the video.

Donning whiteface, from almost head to toe, including sunburn, beard, mullet, cowboy hat, and denim overalls, Druski went undercover as a “proud American white man” at a recent NASCAR event. Keeping it real, we are amazed the professional car racing league even was with the sh*ts.

Clearly doing his homework on how they act, Druski throws back some beers with some white NASCAR fans, shares a cigarette with an old white woman, and spits at the feet of two Black men.

Just like his first skit that saw him dressed as that “whiteboy that’s accepted by the hood,” Druski’s latest gem has everyone in stitches and, of course, some white folks BIG MAD.

“White face is way funnier than black face cause how tf did they make him sun burn,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote in response to the skit. 

Another user wrote, “He could infiltrate the kkk if he wanted.”

Then there was the hate with one person writing on X, “If white-face is 100% acceptable, then black-face is 100% acceptable.”

Newsflash, Blackface is definitely not acceptable, EVER.

Druski got another one. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Facts

2. LOL

3. Howling

4. Bruh

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Netflix's Los Angeles Premiere of "The Residence"
20 Items
News

The Residence Canceled by Netflix—And It’s Not the Only Black-Led Show Cut Too Soon

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

30 Items
Entertainment

Famous Comedians Who Died Too Soon and Left Fans Heartbroken

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close