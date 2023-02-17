Everything You Missed at ‘216 Day’ in Cleveland!

CLOSE

Z1079 and WZAK’s 5th Annual ‘216 Day‘ went down at House of Blues in Cleveland last night (February 16) and it was too lit!

For the last five years, Radio-One Cleveland has come together on February 16th – 2/16 – to celebrate and showcase Cleveland’s illustrious talent. This year’s concert was put on in downtown Cleveland at the legendary House of Blues, and tickets sold out more than a week before the show!

Hours before doors opened fans were standing outside, waiting to get in. In a showroom filled to capacity, the energy was electric, and every artist that graced the stage went crazy!

From Ray Jr’s set that featured collaborations with Erika Kayne and Ripp Flamez, to Al Fatz, Chip The Ripper, Preme Dibiasi, Corey Bapes, and more… the list goes on! For three straight hours, Cleveland legends blessed the stage with classic records, and fans in the crowd wanted more and more.

Check out some of the highlights from our 5th Annual ‘216 Day’! Let us know on social media who you liked seeing the most!

