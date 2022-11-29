Flu Season Spiking in Ohio: Here Are 5 Ways To Beat It

CLOSE

Flu season in Ohio is already starting to spike, and we still have months to go before it’s expected to end.

According to a report by FOX 8, hospitalizations due to the flu are up more than 70% over the last week. With the season not expected to end until at least March, there’s a pretty good chance that you, or someone you love, will come in contact with the virus at some point. Keep scrolling to see some tips on how you and your family can stay safe from the flu!

Flu vaccinations are an important first step in making sure you stay well during the holidays. However, they’re not 100% effective for everyone.

Also, just a quick note… we’re not doctors! Lol. This list was put together via a report from Web MD. [Click here] to see what they had to say, and as always, check with your primary care physician before putting anything foreign into your body.

