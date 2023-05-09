From De Niro to Heffner: Oldest Celebrity Men to Have Newborn Babies!

CLOSE

Legendary American actor Robert De Niro made news today with the announcement of his latest newborn baby!

De Niro, 79, now has seven children – although five of them are definitely not kids anymore. The latest addition to the De Niro clan has siblings in Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, twins Aaron and Julian, 27, Elliot, 25, and Helen, who’s 11. So, basically, Christmas shopping for De Niro probably takes him all over the map.

With that being said, we thought it’d be cool to take a look around Hollywood to see exactly which A-list elders have had babies past their prime!

So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see the oldest Hollywood dads around!

This post Congrats De Niro! Here Are the Oldest Celebrity Men With Newborn Babies! was created with the help of ChatGPT