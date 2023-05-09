From De Niro to Heffner: Oldest Celebrity Men to Have Newborn Babies!

Legendary American actor Robert De Niro made news today with the announcement of his latest newborn baby!
De Niro, 79, now has seven children – although five of them are definitely not kids anymore. The latest addition to the De Niro clan has siblings in Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, twins Aaron and Julian, 27, Elliot, 25, and Helen, who’s 11. So, basically, Christmas shopping for De Niro probably takes him all over the map.
With that being said, we thought it’d be cool to take a look around Hollywood to see exactly which A-list elders have had babies past their prime!
So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see the oldest Hollywood dads around!
This post Congrats De Niro! Here Are the Oldest Celebrity Men With Newborn Babies! was created with the help of ChatGPT
1. Alec BaldwinSource:Getty
To kick off this esteemed list, the one and only Alec Baldwin. Despite recent legal issues, the 65-year-old actor and his wife, Hilaria, welcomed their seventh child together, Catalina Irena, in September 2022. Baldwin was 64 years old.
2. Steve MartinSource:Getty
Steve Martin only has one child, a daughter named Mary. While the actor, writer and director is 77 today, he had his only child at the ripe age of 67 all the way back in 2012.
3. Andy CohenSource:Getty
Andy Cohen, the talented TV and radio host, had his first child, Ben, in 2019 at the age of 50. He’s since had a second baby, Lucy, who was born in 2022.
4. Mick JaggerSource:Getty
Mick Jagger, one of the most accomplished singers and songwriters of all time, had his most recent son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, in 2016. He was 72. Mick Jagger also has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
5. Larry KingSource:Getty
Longtime late-night talk show host Larry King, who passed in 2021, had five children in total. His most recent child was with his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick. The two shared Chance King, born in 1999, when Larry was 67.
6. Clint EastwoodSource:Getty
Clint Eastwood, 92, had his most recent child, Morgan, in 1996. Eastwood was 66 at the time. He has six other children; Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn and Francesca.
7. Hugh HeffnerSource:Getty
Everybody’s favorite playboy, Hugh Heffner, died in 2017, but he had the last of his three children, Cooper Bradford, in 1991. Hugh was 65 years old at the time.