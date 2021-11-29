HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: A Hero’s Life Seen Through Photos

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

Not all heroes wear capes.

The Black Panther certainly didn’t need one. As the head of Wakanda, a fictional city of enormous wealth and technology that would make Elon Musk blush, T’Challa, brilliantly portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman, was a representation of strength in the face of adversity.

In real life, Boseman kept his personal struggles away from the public eye.

Digging deep within to find what was needed to bring the best out of himself – and his cast mates – in any role he accepted, his truly was a heroes journey. It was only after his untimely death on August 28, 2020, that the world became aware of his fight against colon cancer. First diagnosed in 2016, the disease would take his life just four short years later.

But today we look back at his legacy. Respected by peers and loved by audiences, Boseman never showed a moment of self-pity or denial. We should all look to face each day with such courage, and cherish the moments that we are granted during our time on earth. Gone far too soon, Boseman’s legacy lives on through film and his representation of strength in the face of personal pain.

Wakanda Forever.

On what would have been his 45th birthday, we invite you to take a look back at a hero’s life through photos.

1. After party for Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’

The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' Source:Getty

=

2. New York Fashion Week Showcase

Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase Source:Getty

3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty

4. Chadwick Boseman & The Cast Of Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman & The Cast Of Black Panther Source:(Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

5. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Production Stills

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Production Stills Source:Netflix

6. Chadwick & Taylor Boseman

Chadwick & Taylor Boseman Source:(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

7. 21 Bridges Promo

Chadwick Boseman Source:GlobalGrind

8. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University

Chadwick Boseman at Howard University Source:Howard University

9. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University

Chadwick Boseman at Howard University Source:Howard University

10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty

11. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty

12. 50th NAACP Image Awards

50th NAACP Image Awards - Show Source:Getty

13. 47th American Music Awards

47th American Music Awards - Press Room Source:WENN

14. Wakanda Forever

Chadwick Boseman Source:Marvel Studios

15. ‘Black Panther’ European Premiere

'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Global Press Conference

Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Global Junket Press Conference Source:Getty

18. First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Students And Casts Of Jackie Robinson Movie 42

First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Students And Casts Of Jackie Robinson Movie 42 Source:Getty

19. Los Angeles Premiere of Fox Searchlight’s ‘The Birth of a Nation’

Los Angeles Premiere of Fox Searchlight's 'The Birth of a Nation' - After Party Source:Getty

20. Comic-Con International 2016

Comic-Con International 2016 - Marvel Studios Presentation Source:Getty

21. Rest Well.

Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER Source:Courtesy of MR.PORTER
Latest
Netflix's "True Story" New York Screening

True Story Kevin Hart 45 Year Old Billionaire…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019

Ye’s Sunday Service Pays Respects To Virgil Abloh,…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous…

 21 hours ago
10.14.25
Cotton harvest

103 Yr Old Goes Viral For Sharing How…

 5 days ago
10.22.23
Exclusives
Close