For a brief period in the early 90s, everything was backwards. Talk about a cultural impact, genuinely curated by Jermaine Dupri and his So So Def rap duo, Kriss Kross. Born Chris Kelly and Chris Smith, the childhood friends were still very much children when they became international music stars – touring with Michael Jackson, locking in lucrative advertisement deals and dizzing fans was rapid-fire raps.

Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly was born on this day in 1978. Sadly, we lost him in 2013 at the age of 34. Though his time here was tragically cut short, his impact as one half of Kriss Kross will forever be connected with 90s music and fashion.

Check out some of the group’s most noteworthy moments below.

Happy Birthday Chris ‘Mac Daddy’ Kelly: 7 Times Kriss Kross Got The 90s Jumpin’ [Watch] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com