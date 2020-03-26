Happy Birthday Diana Ross! Here Are Some Of Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments

It’s a living legend’s birthday!

Today, 3/26, Diana Ross turns 76 years old. This big-hair, bright-eyed beauty has given us years of countless hits, fabulous fashion looks, and offspring that we simply can’t live without.

Diana Ross defines just about every goal a black girl could have. She’s managed an extremely successful career and inspired so many women of color to achieve their dreams. Her popularity came during a time where black and brown women were not appreciated or valued. Still, she was able to maintain a presence based on her undeniable talents and gorgeous, fashionable look.

Because of Diana Ross, we have Tracee Ellis Ross, who through her, we get to relive some of the most iconic, vintage clothing. How many people can actually say they’re wearing an exclusive piece from Diana Ross’ closet?!

In honor of the woman who has won 7 American Music Awards, a Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globes Award, and a slew of other notable accolades, we’re revisiting some of Diana Ross’ most iconic fashion moments.

