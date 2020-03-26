It’s a living legend’s birthday!
Today, 3/26, Diana Ross turns 76 years old. This big-hair, bright-eyed beauty has given us years of countless hits, fabulous fashion looks, and offspring that we simply can’t live without.
Diana Ross defines just about every goal a black girl could have. She’s managed an extremely successful career and inspired so many women of color to achieve their dreams. Her popularity came during a time where black and brown women were not appreciated or valued. Still, she was able to maintain a presence based on her undeniable talents and gorgeous, fashionable look.
Because of Diana Ross, we have Tracee Ellis Ross, who through her, we get to relive some of the most iconic, vintage clothing. How many people can actually say they’re wearing an exclusive piece from Diana Ross’ closet?!
In honor of the woman who has won 7 American Music Awards, a Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globes Award, and a slew of other notable accolades, we’re revisiting some of Diana Ross’ most iconic fashion moments.
Happy Birthday Diana Ross! Here Are Some Of Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. DIANA ROSS AT A PRESS CALL TO PROMOTE ‘LOVE CHILD’, 1968Source:Getty
Diana Ross attended a press call to promote her new record ‘Love Child’ back in 1968. She’s always been a fashion connoisseur.
2. DIANA ROSS ON THE SET OF MAHOGANY, 1975Source:Getty
Diana Ross gave iconic looks on the set of Mahogany, directed by Berry Gordy.
3. DIANA ROSS AT THE JACK PAAR SHOW, 1973Source:Getty
Diana Ross looked so chic as she rehearsed for her performance on The Jack Paar Show.
4. DIANA ROSS AT THE SUPREMES ON ‘THE PEARL BAILEY SHOW’, 1971Source:Getty
Diana Ross and the Supremes performed on the ‘The Pearl Bailey Show’. Her brown fur coat is to die for!
5. DIANA ROSS IN LONDON, 1973Source:Getty
Diana Ross posed for a portrait in London. She has always been such a glamorous, timeless woman.
6. DIANA ROSS PERFORMING IN BRUSSELS, 1991Source:Getty
Diana Ross performed in Brussels, Belgium wearing a gold, sequins dress.
7. DIANA ROSS AT THE PALAIS DES SPORTS, 1989Source:Getty
Diana Ross performed at the Palais des Sports in Paris giving classic beauty looks.
8. DIANA ROSS AT SOUL TRAIN 25TH ANNIVERSARY HALL OF FAME SPECIAL, 1995Source:Getty
Diana Ross attended the Soul Train 25th Anniversary Hall of Fame Special clad in a gorgeous maroon gown.
9. DIANA ROSS AT VH1 THE DIVAS IN HOMAGE TO DIANA ROSS EVENT, 2000Source:Getty
Diana Ross gave real diva vibes at the VH1 event that honored her career. She wore a bright orange dress with an oversized white fur coat.
10. DIANA ROSS AT THE VANITY FAIR POST-OSCARS PARTY, 2002Source:Getty
Diana Ross arrived to the Vanity Fair post Oscars party in an olive green, sheer, checkered dress.
11. DIANA ROSS AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Give them flare, Diana! The icon arrived to the 2017 American Music Awards in an all black ensemble with an avant garde hat.
12. DIANA ROSS AT SAFEWAY PICNIC, 2002Source:Getty
Diana Ross performed during the Safeway Picnic in the cutest yellow, strapless dress. I could easily see her daughter wearing this for her next red carpet appearance.
13. DIANA ROSS PERFORMING AT THE 86TH ANNUAL ROCKERFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING, 2018Source:Getty
Bring on the sparkle! Diana Ross performed at the 86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in a gorgeous, silver ensemble.
14. DIANA ROSS AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS,Source:Getty
Diana Ross performed at THE 61st Annual Grammy Awards clad in a red, tulle gown.
15. DIANA ROSS AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCARS PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Diana Ross posed with her gorgeous offspring Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Both looked glamorous with Diana Ross in a black gown, and Tracee in a red, single-shoulder gown.