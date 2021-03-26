Happy Birthday: Diana Ross’ Most Gorgeous Photos Proves Her Beauty Is Simply Unmatched

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Diana Ross celebrates another year of life and has managed to retain her youthful and radiant beauty that has fans wondering what her beauty secrets might be. Ross, The Supremes lead vocalist turned solo act, turns 77 years old today, and she’s spicing up the timeline to tease brand new music.

“It seems it will be another year before I am able to tour again. I will always continue singing. Songs of love and appreciation,” the Pop singer captions a gorgeous photo of herself in red.

Ross mentions that she is excited to share 14 new songs, which may lead to a project entitled “Thank you.” She expresses her gratitude and thankfulness for the fans who continue to support her through every major milestone throughout her career and personal life.

Along with her announcement about new music, Diana shared a snippet from her 2019 Grammys performance draped in a classic strapless, bold blue gown wishing herself a Happy Birthday and expressing that every day is a celebration for her.

Diana Ross has lived a wondrous life filled with love, a successful career and children who have gone on to fulfill their own dreams. As a top-charting songstress for one the most popular groups during the ’60s and as a solo artist, actress, and fashion icon, Ross’ beauty transcends time. To celebrate the legendary singer, here is a gallery of Diana Ross’ most gorgeous photos proving that her beauty is simply unmatched.

Happy Birthday to the Queen!

