Happy Birthday Ginuwine! Celebrate His Birthday With These 10 Classic Jams

KMEL Summer Jam 1997, Concord CA

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

As part of the powerhouse clique known as the SuperFriends, Ginuwine recorded with many of the big hitters who played a major part in the late 90s sound. Think about it: Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and Aaliyah – all icons in their own right, frequently collaborated on tracks that would go on to become legendary bangers.

The best part about it? They were actually friends. Not just industry pals. Furthermore, each member has shared their personal struggle coping with Aaliyah’s death. It seemed the music world changed on that fateful day in 2001, but the times – and songs – they made together can never be forgotten.

A certified veteran in the game, Ginuwine celebrates his 51st birthday today. And yes, he may have added another candle to the proverbial cake, but trust us.. he’s still the same old G.

1. Differences

2. So Anxious

3. Stingy

4. Pony

5. In Those Jeans

6. I Need A Girl Pt 2 f/ Ginuwine

7. Same Ol’ G

8. None Of Ur Friends Business

9. You Owe Me f/ Ginuwine

10. The Best Man I Can Be

