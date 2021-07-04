CLOSE
Barack Obama , Malia Obama , Michelle Obama
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: Heartwarming Photos Of Our Favorite First Family

Posted 11 hours ago

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Barack and Malia Obama

Source: Getty / Getty

Kids … they grow up so fast! Hard to believe it’s already been thirteen years since Barack Obama was first elected President of The United States of America. The monumental win marked a hard-fought turn in political history, and The Obama Family – Michelle, Sasha, Barack and Malia – became a welcomed extension of our own family tree.

Today (July 4), Malia Ann Obama celebrates her 23rd birthday. She was only ten years old when her father became the most powerful man in the world. Through photos, film and family updates, we have seen her go from a shy young girl to an adult woman with career and life goals of her own.

Take a trip down memory lane with these heartwarming photos of our Favorite (and forever) First Family.

1. President, Husband, Father

The Obama Family Source:Pete Souza

2. At Home With The Obamas

The Obama Family Source:Pete Souza

3. Quality Times With Malia and Sasha

The Obama Family Source:Pete Souza

4. Malia Stepping Out

Malia Obama, First Daughters, First Family, Barack Obama Source:Getty

5. Sasha And Malia: First Sisters

President Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining Room Source:Getty

6. Barack and Michelle at a’Get Out The Vote’ Rally

the Hillary Clinton 'Get Out The Vote' rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Source:Getty

7. The First Family Arrives in Cuba (2016)

CUBA-US-OBAMA-ARRIVAL Source:Getty

8. Malia Makes Her Way to Aboard Air Force One

US-POLITICS-OBAMA Source:Getty

9. The Obamas Prep for a State Dinner in Washington (2015)

US-CHINA-DIPLOMACY-OBAMA-XI Source:Getty

10. Barack and Malia Obama, Thanksgiving 2013

Barack and Malia Obama Source:Getty

11. Selfie Time!

The Obama Family Source:Pete Souza

12. A True Girl Dad

The Obama Family Source:Pete Souza

13. Michelle Obama and family at Village Camp Ederle

Michelle Obama and family at Village Camp Ederle Source:WENN

14. The Sisters Help Out During A 2013 Service Event In DC

The Obama Family Takes Part In A Service Event In Washington DC Source:Getty

15. Michelle Obama and Family in Venice

Michelle Obama and family in Venice Source:WENN

16. Everyone Loves A Good Book

The Obama Family Source:Pete Souza

17. They Grow Up So Fast!

Latest
Ciara Is Fashion Goals While Vacationing In Italy…
 8 hours ago
07.04.21
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Give Us…
 8 hours ago
07.04.21
Blonde Bombshell: Lizzo Debuts Honey Blonde Brows To…
 2 days ago
07.03.21
Saweetie Threw A Freaknik Themed Birthday Party And…
 2 days ago
07.03.21
Exclusives
Close