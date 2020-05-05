CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

#HappyBirthdayBreezy! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS]

Posted 18 hours ago

Chris Brown has grown up in the public eye since the start of his career at a young age and today he turns 31 years old. He celebrated with his daughter Royalty and a cake with family portraits.

 

To honor the quarantined style birthday, the singer dropped a collab mixtape with rapper Young Thug.  From his Michael Jackson impersonations to watching him act on the big screens, CB has had a long career to celebrate over the years!

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#HappyBirthdayBreezy! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

NATIVE MOMMA’s BOY

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Born READY

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Happy 4th ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Smile

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

@leilaandstitch vans 🔥

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Latest
Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In…
 12 hours ago
05.05.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 13 hours ago
05.05.20
11 items
Werk! Meet The Sistas That Slayed The #MetGalaChallenge
 14 hours ago
05.05.20
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
Don Lemon Wants Answers, Why Is Trump Such…
 19 hours ago
05.05.20
Exclusives
Close