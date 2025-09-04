Hip-Hop Wired is back with another spotlight on artists you need to tap into this month, and September’s lineup is stacked with dope talent.

First up is Dre Carter, a South Jersey rapper and songwriter who’s steadily carving out his lane. Dre’s been grinding for a while, but recently he caught a major co-sign from Dreamville’s own JID, putting even more eyes on him. Riding that momentum, he dropped a new single, “What’s Love?” featuring Dom_Brady. The track blends sharp lyricism with smooth vibes, showing Dre’s versatility and giving fans a taste of what’s to come. With JID’s nod and consistent drops, Dre Carter is looking like an artist you’ll be hearing a lot more from.

Over in Atlanta, rising star Swavay has the internet in a headlock thanks to his latest snippet, “All I Do.” The energy is undeniable, and fans are already begging for the full release. Even legendary producer Jermaine Dupri couldn’t resist vibing to it, proving the song has that universal pull. Swavay has been building his reputation as one of Atlanta’s most promising voices, and if this snippet is any indication, his next release is about to be huge.

Last but not least, TraeTwoThree just dropped his new EP, “Professional Love Bomber.” The project has quickly become a fan favorite for its brutally honest take on modern relationships. With not a single skippable track, it’s the perfect soundtrack for anyone navigating love, heartbreak, or straight-up toxicity. As cuffing season approaches, this project might just be the guidebook no one asked for but everyone needs.

Check out the full list below.

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In September was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. JID shows NJ rapper Dre Carter love 2. Mel Bands has Nicki Minaj showing her love after dropping “Good Enough” 3. Poundside Pop aka Big Zoo drops “Free The Zoo” Mixtape 4. Usher’s newest artist, JayDon 5. Odeal drops “The Summer That Saved Me” 6. TraeTwoThree drops “Professional Love Bomber” 7. Swavay got Jermaine Dupri boppin’ 8. Lor Tinky bodies his Rap Attack freestyle 9. Stress God’s performing “What Is This?” 10. Ffawty is in project mode