Jamie Foxx Daughter Is Grown & Got Her OWN! Meet Corinne Foxx [Photos]

Jamie Foxx has been known for all his talents but his biggest trophy is his children. Corinne Foxx, Jamie’s firstborn is 28 years old and is beautiful! Ms.Foxx is following in her daddy’s shoes as she is an actress. In fact, she was the co-host with her daddy on the TV show, ‘Beat Shazam‘. Not only did Corinne dive into the acting industry but she also has hit the runway as a model.

Corinne’s parents Connie Kline & Jamie Foxx dated in the early ’90s (1993) & had their only child together in 1994. The actress’s mother, Connie Kline was not in the entertainment industry and served in the Air Force for five years.

Check out some photos of Jamie Foxx’s beautiful daughter, Corinne Foxx below!

